Loyal to the Pledge

Bank of Iraq’s Clarification on Hezbollah-Ansarullah Designation: Info Was Published in Error and Will Be Corrected

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Following the wave of questions sparked by reports in today’s official gazette that Iraq had designated Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement as terrorist organizations, the Central Bank of Iraq’s committee in charge of freezing the assets of individuals classified as “terrorists” issued a clarification, stating that the information was published in error and will be corrected.

Clarifying statement issued by the Committee for Freezing Terrorists’ Funds:

With reference to Decision No. 61 of 2025 issued by the Committee for Freezing Terrorist Funds, published in Issue No. 4848 of the Iraqi Gazette on 17/11/2025—concerning the freezing of assets belonging to a list of entities and individuals linked to the terrorist organizations Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and Al-Qaeda, based on a request from the State of Malaysia and pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 1373 (2001)—the Committee notes the following:

The published list included references to a number of parties and entities that have no connection whatsoever to terrorist activities associated with the aforementioned organizations. The Iraqi side had agreed only to the inclusion of entities and individuals directly linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda. The appearance of additional parties on the published list resulted from the release of the list prior to revision and correction.

These errors will be addressed, and the corrected information will be republished in the Iraqi Gazette, with the unrelated parties and entities removed from the list of those associated with the terrorist organizations Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Iraq Hezbollah ansarullah sanctions list

