Bank of Iraq’s Clarification on Hezbollah-Ansarullah Designation: Info Was Published in Error and Will Be Corrected

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Following the wave of questions sparked by reports in today’s official gazette that Iraq had designated Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement as terrorist organizations, the Central Bank of Iraq’s committee in charge of freezing the assets of individuals classified as “terrorists” issued a clarification, stating that the information was published in error and will be corrected.

Clarifying statement issued by the Committee for Freezing Terrorists’ Funds: