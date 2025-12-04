Iran’s Army Chief: Defensive Power Growing Relentlessly After 12-Day War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, stressed that the country’s Armed Forces have steadily strengthened their defensive capabilities since the 12-day war, maintaining a deterrent posture against “Israel” and the US.

According to Mehr News Agency, Hatami made the remarks during a meeting at Army Headquarters with members of the Iranian Parliament’s Budget and Planning Commission. He stated that hostility from global arrogance—led by the US and “Israel”—has persisted since the early days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, intensifying as Iran advanced technologically and militarily.

Referring to the 12-day war launched by the “Israeli” entity, Hatami noted that Iran was attacked at a moment when Tehran was engaged in negotiations with Washington. He said the “Israeli” strike—carried out with US support and coordination—was designed to destroy Iran’s nuclear, missile and air-defense infrastructure, assassinate senior military commanders and ultimately weaken both the Islamic Establishment and the nation itself.

Despite this, Hatami said Iran emerged victorious owing to the strategic guidance of the Leader, swift leadership adjustments, the strength of the armed forces, and the awareness of the Iranian people. “We emerged victorious because the enemy failed to achieve its objectives,” he affirmed.

Hatami reiterated that “Israel” remains an existential threat, and that Iran has never paused in upgrading its defensive power, consistently prioritizing the expansion of military strength. He also praised the Iranian people for their decisive role in safeguarding national security and stressed that the Armed Forces stand ready to defend the Islamic Establishment without hesitation, adding that any harm to the Establishment threatens Iran’s independence and territorial integrity.

The discussion also included contributions from Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Army, along with other senior military and parliamentary officials, all of whom addressed pathways to enhance national defense and security.

On June 13, “Israel” launched a large-scale and unprovoked attack against Iran while Washington and Tehran were engaged in nuclear talks. The aggression triggered a 12-day conflict that left at least 1,064 people dead, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The United States then escalated the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities—an act Iran condemned as a serious violation of international law.

In response, Iranian forces struck strategic targets across the occupied territories and the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

By June 24, through coordinated retaliatory operations against both the “Israeli” entity and the US, Iran succeeded in imposing a halt to the aggression.