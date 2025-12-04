“Israeli” Airstrikes Target Multiple Towns in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Thursday on the towns of Mahrouna (Tyre district) and Jbaa (Iqlim al-Tuffah). The strikes hit residential neighborhoods in both towns, following evacuation orders.

In Jbaa, the attack destroyed a multi-story civilian building near a local infirmary, damaged several homes east of the town, and sparked fires that civil defense teams later extinguished.

Shortly afterward, and following similar warnings, a new “Israeli” strike hit al-Majadel in the Tyre district, followed by another raid on a building in Baraachit (Bint Jbeil district).

Earlier in the day, an “Israeli” drone dropped a stun grenade on the Naqoura shoreline.

These assaults come amid continued violations of the Cessation of Hostile Acts declaration issued on November 27, 2024, under US and French sponsorship, and in breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).