Iran Reaffirms Support for Lebanon, Invites FM Rajji to Tehran for Talks

folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter on Thursday to his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, reiterating Tehran’s firm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and stability amid ongoing "Israeli" attacks.

Araghchi invited Rajji to visit Tehran for consultations aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and international developments.

He emphasized the “deep-rooted and friendly” ties between the two nations and voiced confidence that Lebanon’s government and people will overcome the current challenges.

The outreach follows remarks by Rajji on November 19, in which he said he saw “no taboo” in seeking what best protects Lebanese interests, suggesting talks with Iran in a neutral third country.

Araghchi publicly responded on November 21, asserting that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs and that direct talks do not require a mediator.

In his latest letter, Araghchi reiterated that Iran welcomes any dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation and invited Rajji to Tehran, adding that he is ready to visit Beirut should he receive a formal invitation.

