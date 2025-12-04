Infamous Militia Leader Yasser Abu Shabab Killed in Rafah

By Staff, Agencies

Yasser Abu Shabab and several associates were killed on Tuesday in Rafah, southern Gaza, in what “Israeli” media described as “bad for ‘Israel’.”

“Israeli” Channel 12 reported authorities are investigating whether Hamas operatives infiltrated Abu Shabab’s area of control to carry out the assassination.

In response, Gaza’s Palestinian Resistance Rade' security force shared a photo of Abu Shabab with the caption: “As we told you, ‘Israel’ will not protect you.”

“Israeli” Army Radio noted that senior officials had warned against forming militias collaborating with “Israel” in Gaza, citing inevitable fatal outcomes and referencing the failed South Lebanon experiment.

According to Kan Channel, Abu Shabab met US envoy Jared Kushner on November 11 at a US command post in southern occupied Palestine, discussing the role of his forces in areas outside Hamas’ control.

Previously imprisoned by the Gaza government for theft and drug offenses, Abu Shabab escaped following an “Israeli” raid in early 2023 and became head of the militia cooperating with the “Israeli” occupation.

“Israeli” Army Radio reported that “Israel” supplied weapons to the group, including Kalashnikov rifles seized from Hamas.