Al-Jalil Collapses: Youth Face An Abandoned Future

By Staff,

The “Israeli” newspaper “Maariv” published a new study conducted by the “Heart in the Al-Jalil” organization among Jewish settlers, revealing a deep crisis in the north of the entity based on alarming data. The results show that the majority of youth see no future in the al-Jalil, while 81% of settlers feel that “Israel” has abandoned the region.

Despite this grim picture, the research points to a real opportunity for positive change. 50% of settlers who do not live in the north would consider moving there if quality jobs with high salaries were available, while 43% would consider relocating if they received entity support to purchase a home. Additionally, 79% of the “Israeli” settlers believe the entity should increase investment in the north, even if it comes at the expense of investment in the areas where they currently live.

The comprehensive study, conducted by the “Direct Polls” Institute for the “Heart in the al-Jalil” organization, involving 621 respondents from Jewish settlers across the settlement, presents a stark picture of life in the north. The findings indicate that the al-Jalil is at a breaking point:

• 83% of “young Jews” are considering leaving the region, many of whom see no stable career prospects.

• 81% of al-Jalil settlers feel that the “Israeli” entity does not treat the region fairly, a sentiment that appears across most age groups.

The main challenges, according to the analysis of participants’ responses, include a severe shortage of jobs, lack of career advancement opportunities, feelings of insecurity, poor governance, inadequate healthcare services, and a transportation system that fails to provide acceptable accessibility. For young families, professional challenges and large gaps in services affecting quality of life are a clear motivation to leave the region, making relocation nearly inevitable for those aged 20–40.

Nevertheless, the study’s results highlight an important glimmer of hope:

• 50% of “Israelis” living outside the al-Jalil would consider moving there if high-quality job centers with good salaries were established.

• 43% might relocate if assistance to purchase a home were provided by the “Israeli” entity, with these percentages higher among those in their twenties and thirties.

According to the report, these findings present the occupation entity with a rare opportunity to halt the deterioration and create a real transformation in the north. This is especially pressing as 79% of settlers see the necessity of increasing investment in the al-Jalil —even at the expense of investments in the areas where they currently reside—reflecting a broad consensus.