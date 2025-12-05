Washington Warns Citizens to Depart Venezuela Immediately

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department has issued a heightened travel advisory for Venezuela, urging all American citizens and permanent residents to immediately leave the country and avoid any travel there due to escalating security threats.

"Do not travel to or remain in Venezuela due to the high risk of wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure,” the advisory stated.

"All US citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," it added.

The department's announcement comes after a deadly US strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed four individuals on Thursday, according to a statement from US Southern Command.

The military claims that the vessel operating in international waters was reportedly linked to a "Designated Terrorist Organization." The command stated that intelligence confirmed the boat was transporting illicit narcotics along the Eastern Pacific.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed,” the post on X read. A video released by US Southern Command showed a multi-engine boat moving at high speed before being struck by a powerful blast, engulfing the vessel in flames.

The incident is part of a broader US military drug operation in the region, which has faced increasing criticism in recent months, as casualties have now exceeded 85.