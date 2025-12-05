Trump To Reveal Gaza Peace Plan Phase Two By Christmas

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the second phase of the Gaza peace process before Christmas, which includes a new governance structure for the besieged strip, Axios reported, citing US officials.

According to the report, the Trump administration will soon outline details regarding the proposed Board of Governance, alongside steps for implementing a broader peace plan for Gaza.

Outlined in Trump’s 20-point peace proposal, the second phase of the plan includes the withdrawal of “Israel” from additional areas of Gaza, the deployment of an International Stabilization Force [ISF], and the formation of a new governance structure headed by the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace, led by Trump, will consist of around 10 representatives from both Arab and Western nations, tasked with overseeing the transitional governance of Gaza.

Beneath the Board, an international executive board is expected to operate, featuring former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, along with other senior officials from participating countries.

This executive board will supervise a Palestinian technocratic government, which will reportedly include 12 to 15 professionals with expertise in business and management.

According to the report, none of these individuals will be affiliated with Hamas, Fatah, or any other Palestinian political faction.

The US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey are currently engaged in talks with Hamas to broker a deal under which the group would relinquish control over Gaza and begin disarming, the report added.