F-16C Crash in California Desert

By Staff, Agencies

A US Air Force F-16C fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning during a training exercise in a remote desert area of California, roughly 130 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The region is commonly used for live weapons testing, according to Stars and Stripes.

Footage circulating online appears to show a fireball rising from the crash site, while the pilot can be seen descending by parachute at a distance.

The aircraft belonged to the Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds demonstration team. In an official statement, a USAF spokesperson confirmed that at about 10:45 a.m. on December 3, 2025, the pilot safely ejected during the mission over controlled airspace. The pilot was reported to be in stable condition and received follow-up medical care.

The incident comes months after a tragic crash involving a Polish Air Force F-16 from the Tiger Demo team, whose pilot was killed during a high-speed maneuver at the Radom Air Show.