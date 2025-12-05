US Strike Sinks Pacific Vessel, Killing Four

By Staff, Agencies

A US military strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed four individuals on Thursday, according to a statement from US Southern Command.

The military claims that the vessel operating in international waters was reportedly linked to a "Designated Terrorist Organization." The command stated that intelligence confirmed the boat was transporting illicit narcotics along the Eastern Pacific.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed,” the post on X read. A video released by US Southern Command showed a multi-engine boat moving at high speed before being struck by a powerful blast, engulfing the vessel in flames.

The incident is part of a broader US military drug operation in the region, which has faced increasing criticism in recent months, as casualties have now exceeded 85.

The White House confirmed that a second US military strike in September killed wounded civilians following an initial attack on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean, placing primary responsibility on the naval commander leading the operation.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Admiral Frank Bradley, head of United States Special Operations Command, acted “within his authority and the law” when conducting the follow-up strike after the first strike left survivors clinging to wreckage.

The US has yet to provide any evidence supporting its claims, despite destroying 22 boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific and killing at least 83 people.

While the US Navy possesses the capability to intercept these vessels without lethal force, it has instead opted for extrajudicial killings, signaling a more aggressive posture in the region alongside escalating threats to Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro.

Her statement appeared aimed at defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who faced scrutiny after a Washington Post report revealed he had verbally ordered an elite unit to kill all crew members aboard the boat.