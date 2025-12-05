Survey Reveals Rising Euroskepticism in France, Poland and Other Key EU States

By Staff, Agencies

A new multinational survey shows that France and Poland have become focal points of growing dissatisfaction with the European Union, with rising numbers of citizens in both countries expressing support for leaving the bloc.

The Eurobazooka poll, commissioned by Le Grand Continent and released on Thursday, found that 27% of French respondents favor a ‘Frexit,’ an increase from last year, with another 12% undecided. The study warns that France, despite being a founding EU member, could emerge as the Union’s “weak link” in terms of public backing.

In Poland, 25% voiced support for leaving the EU and 6% were unsure—a result described as “shocking” by Gazeta Wyborcza, given that only a few years ago a vast majority of Poles supported EU membership. Germany also registered a noticeable decline in confidence, with support for exiting rising from 13% to 16%, a trend the report labels “particularly worrying,” though still lower than in France or Poland.

The survey does not explicitly identify what is driving the shift, but political tensions in both countries offer clues. In France, frustration over immigration, the expansion of EU regulations, technocratic governance, and dissatisfaction with the euro have fueled discontent. Right-wing figure Marine Le Pen has repeatedly criticized Brussels’ migration policies and what she describes as detached, overly bureaucratic institutions.

In Poland, Euroskepticism is reportedly tied to cultural and moral concerns, with conservative voters accusing the EU of forcing liberal social policies regarding LGBT rights, gender issues and judicial standards. Disputes over climate mandates and financial contributions to Brussels have further compounded the pushback.

Euroskeptic parties have also made notable advances in Hungary, Slovakia, and Italy.

The online poll, conducted in late November, surveyed just over a thousand participants each across nine EU countries: Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Croatia.