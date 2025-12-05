Niger Accuses French Nuclear Firm Orano of Environmental ‘Mass Crimes’

By Staff, Agencies

Niger’s military-led government has accused the French state-backed nuclear company Orano of causing “radioactive pollution” and engaging in “predatory behavior” after authorities said they found hundreds of barrels containing hazardous radioactive material near a former uranium site in the country’s north.

Inspectors from the Mining Ministry reportedly uncovered around 400 barrels of highly radioactive core materials at Madaouela, close to Arlit, a long-standing center of Niger’s uranium industry where Orano previously operated.

Radiation levels at the site were said to reach 10 microsieverts per hour—far above the normal 0.5 microsieverts. Officials also reported detecting substances capable of causing respiratory health problems.

Niger’s justice minister, Alio Daouda, announced that the government will pursue legal action against the company for alleged “mass crimes,” including environmental damage, risks to public health, and violations of national sovereignty.

He argued that the discovery exemplifies “Orano’s persistent disregard for Niger and its people since the beginning of uranium mining,” and pledged that the country “will not back down” in defending its sovereignty.

Orano—90% owned by the French state—told Reuters it has no operating license for the Madaouela site and has carried out no activities there.

The accusations come during a deepening standoff between Niger and Orano over control of uranium resources in the West African nation, the world’s eighth-largest source of yellowcake. Niger once provided roughly 15–17% of the uranium used to power France’s nuclear-heavy electricity sector.

Tensions escalated further last week when Niger reportedly ignored a World Bank tribunal’s order and moved over 1,000 tons of uranium from the Somair mine, which Orano had run since 1971 until its nationalization in June.