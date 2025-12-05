Four Nations Boycott 2026 Eurovision Over “Israel’s” Inclusion Amid Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

At least four European public broadcasters — from Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia — have withdrawn from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after organizers decided to allow the apartheid “Israeli” entity to participate despite the ongoing devastation in Gaza. The decision has intensified political turmoil around an event traditionally celebrated for music and unity.

The broadcasters’ exit followed a meeting of the European Broadcasting Union [EBU], which oversees the contest. While EBU members agreed to tighten voting rules in response to allegations that “Israel” had manipulated votes in previous contests, they declined to bar any broadcaster from participating.

Experts say the crisis is unprecedented. Eurovision historian Dean Vuletic warned that the 2026 contest could face the “biggest political boycott ever,” as additional countries weigh joining the walkout. The 70th anniversary event, set for Vienna next May, is already overshadowed by expectations of public protests and heightened political scrutiny.

The Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported that its leadership will meet next week to decide whether Iceland will also withdraw, following a recommendation that “Israel” be excluded from the competition altogether.

The EBU confirmed that Spain’s RTVE, the Netherlands’ AVROTROS, Ireland’s RTÉ and Slovenia’s RTVSLO have all announced they will not participate. A final list of competing nations is expected by Christmas.

Despite the controversy, the “Israeli” entity’s President Isaac Herzog expressed satisfaction in participation, urging Eurovision to remain a forum for cultural exchange. Austria, the 2026 host, and Germany have also supported “Israel’s” inclusion.

The broadcasters pulling out cited moral, journalistic and humanitarian concerns.

AVROTROS said “Israel’s” participation is incompatible with its responsibilities as a public broadcaster.

RTVE stated that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and “Israel’s” exploitation of Eurovision for political messaging make it impossible to maintain the event’s supposed neutrality.

RTÉ declared that taking part would be “unconscionable” given the staggering loss of Palestinian life.

Some broadcasters also highlighted the killing of journalists in Gaza and “Israel’s” ongoing refusal to grant international media access.

KAN, the “Israeli” broadcaster, denied any wrongdoing regarding vote manipulation in the previous contest and accused critics of undermining artistic freedom.

Eurovision, which aims to keep politics out of the spotlight, has increasingly struggled to do so. The war in Gaza — which has martyred more than 70,000 Palestinians according to Gaza health authorities, whose casualty records are regarded as reliable by the international community — has triggered massive protests at recent contests. Independent experts, including those commissioned by a UN body, have stated that “Israel’s” actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

The withdrawal of major participants such as Spain, a member of the influential “Big Five,” could significantly affect Eurovision’s viewership and revenue at a moment when many public broadcasters face budget pressures.

The controversy also threatens to overshadow the expected return of Bulgaria, Moldova, and Romania after years of absence.

As Vuletic summarized, next year’s event — originally intended to be a celebratory 70th-anniversary spectacle — is now set to become one of the most politically charged Eurovisions in history, shaped by the global outrage over “Israel’s” assault on Gaza and by broadcasters unwilling to ignore it.