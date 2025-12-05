Lebanon Must Reconsider Its Risky Concessions

By Mohammad Youssef

Lebanon – Lebanon’s official decision to appoint former ambassador Simon Karam as the head of the Lebanese delegation to the mechanism committee has placed the country in a difficult situation.

Lebanese authorities will certainly argue that this step will pave the way for a potential settlement with the “Israeli” enemy—one that could spare Lebanon from an open escalation.

However, this new concession from Lebanon comes without prior arrangements or specific conditions that could ensure guarantees in Lebanon’s favor, especially on the security level.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” enemy, with open American support, continues to violate the ceasefire. And as Lebanon makes this new concession, the “Israelis” have escalated their aggression and targeted new areas in South Lebanon.

Yesterday, the villages of Jbaa, Al-Majadel, Mahrouna and Baraachit were subjected to heavy “Israeli” attacks. Enemy air raids destroyed several houses and caused extensive damage to surrounding properties.

Our government has never learned the lesson and has decided to play the fool’s role again and again.

The enemy has never failed to provide evidence of its hostile intentions and criminal aggressions against Lebanon—just as it does against Gaza, the West Bank and all of Palestine.

Syria provides a clear example of how the enemy deals with those who express readiness to negotiate. After the collapse of the Bashar Al-Assad government in Syria and the rise of Ahmad Sharaa – also known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani – and the new ruling authorities, Damascus openly announced its readiness to pursue deals, arrangements and agreements with the “Israeli” enemy.

Yet the enemy’s response was swift, as its occupation military launched a relentless, systematic campaign across Syria, destroying much of its military capabilities.

Lebanon must make precise calculations before drifting further into submission before the “Israelis”.

Our enemy has shown time and again its endless appetite to seize land and resources—and then demand more. The “Israelis” are never satisfied with anything we give or offer.

We, as Lebanese, must show them—and the international community—that we are not weak.

We must unite and send a clear message that we have red lines that cannot be crossed or violated. This current policy of open, unconditional negotiations will bring enormous losses to Lebanon—losses beyond repair.

The decision now lies in the hands of Lebanon’s official authorities. If they choose to act—and they must—they still have the opportunity to restore the country’s sovereignty. If not, then they must bear the historical responsibility for compromising the very existence of the nation.