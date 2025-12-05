Russia’s FutureLab Opens Drone Centers in UAE and Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Russian drone manufacturer FutureLab, part of the Aeronet national technology initiative, has launched two new training and production centers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Director Ilya Shevelev told RIA Novosti that the project extends beyond drone delivery, aiming to build a long-term ecosystem for unmanned technologies in the region.

The centers will produce light and medium civil drones and include training facilities, sales offices, and partner showrooms.

The move aligns with Gulf states’ ambitions to localize high-tech industries, complementing Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s “Made in the UAE” initiative.

Saudi Arabia is already developing domestic drone production through companies like Baykar, while the UAE hosts firms such as EDGE Group and Terra Drone.

FutureLab’s approach emphasizes not only manufacturing but also operator training and ecosystem development, supporting Gulf goals for technological self-reliance.

The locations offer strategic access to Asian and African markets and major international exhibitions.

Geopolitically, the expansion allows Russia to bypass Western sanctions while establishing a presence in a region traditionally dominated by Western tech suppliers. For the Gulf, it diversifies technology partners and reduces dependence on Western systems.

The initiative also underscores Russia’s growing confidence in its domestic drone industry and its ambition to compete globally.