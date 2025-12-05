Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Putin Visits India for Summit with Modi

Putin Visits India for Summit with Modi
folder_openRussia access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi on Friday for the India-Russia summit, his first in four years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with full ceremonial honors and reaffirmed India’s support for peace initiatives regarding the war in Ukraine.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two countries, strengthened by discounted Russian crude imports and cooperation in defense and high-tech sectors.

Modi stressed, “India is not neutral… we support every effort for peace.” Putin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and potential diplomatic solutions with India and other partners.

The visit occurs amid Western sanctions reshaping global energy flows and US pressure on India over Russian oil.

Russia remains a major arms supplier and crude exporter to India, while seeking to expand bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Cooperation is also broadening into high-tech sectors, aviation, space, and artificial intelligence.

Indian firms are expected to partner with Uralchem on a urea plant in Russia, while Gazprombank and Alfa Bank have applied to operate in India to facilitate trade.

Russia vladimir putin india NarendraModi

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin Visits India for Summit with Modi

Putin Visits India for Summit with Modi

3 hours ago
Russia’s FutureLab Opens Drone Centers in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Russia’s FutureLab Opens Drone Centers in UAE and Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
Putin Warns Europe as US–Russia Peace Talks Stall Over Ukraine

Putin Warns Europe as US–Russia Peace Talks Stall Over Ukraine

2 days ago
Putin: Europe Paving the Way to War

Putin: Europe Paving the Way to War

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-12-2025 Hour: 07:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot