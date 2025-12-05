Putin Visits India for Summit with Modi

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi on Friday for the India-Russia summit, his first in four years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with full ceremonial honors and reaffirmed India’s support for peace initiatives regarding the war in Ukraine.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two countries, strengthened by discounted Russian crude imports and cooperation in defense and high-tech sectors.

Modi stressed, “India is not neutral… we support every effort for peace.” Putin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and potential diplomatic solutions with India and other partners.

The visit occurs amid Western sanctions reshaping global energy flows and US pressure on India over Russian oil.

Russia remains a major arms supplier and crude exporter to India, while seeking to expand bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Cooperation is also broadening into high-tech sectors, aviation, space, and artificial intelligence.

Indian firms are expected to partner with Uralchem on a urea plant in Russia, while Gazprombank and Alfa Bank have applied to operate in India to facilitate trade.