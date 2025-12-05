- Home
Tunisia Faces Nationwide Strike on January 21
By Staff, Agencies
The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has announced a nationwide strike on January 21, escalating its confrontation with President Kais Saied. The union is protesting restrictions on union rights and demanding the resumption of stalled wage negotiations.
The planned strike is expected to disrupt key public sectors, including transportation, municipal services, and administration, adding pressure to a government already grappling with economic challenges and limited resources.
Union leaders warn that delays in addressing wage demands and labor rights could worsen public frustration.
The action follows recent labor unrest, including a two-day strike by bank workers in early November that halted nationwide financial transactions.
Observers say the January strike signals growing social tensions and could intensify the political standoff between the UGTT and the Saied administration.
