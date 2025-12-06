Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Orban: EU Drowns in Corruption

Orban: EU Drowns in Corruption
Europe... 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The EU is still claiming “the moral high ground” despite “drowning” in corruption, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said, accusing Brussels and Kiev of shielding each other from graft scandals.

Orban ripped into the EU leadership on Friday in an interview with Kossuth Radio, invoking the latest corruption scandal that hit the bloc earlier this week.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office [EPPO] formally accused three high-profile suspects, including the bloc’s former foreign policy chief and EU Commission vice president, Federica Mogherini, of fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and breaches of professional secrecy.

The Hungarian prime minister drew parallels between the affair and the string of graft scandals that has hit Ukraine, including the $100 million kickback scheme linked to Vladimir Zelensky’s inner circle.

Despite the scandal, Brussels has sought to secure €135 billion [$156 billion] to prop up Kiev through the upcoming year.

The EU failed to provide a proper response to the Ukrainian corruption scandal, Orban said, accusing the bloc’s leadership of covering up for Kiev.

“The EU is drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground. Corruption in Ukraine should be called out by the EU, but once again it’s the same old story: Brussels and Kiev shielding each other instead of confronting the truth,” Orban wrote on X, sharing an excerpt from the interview.

His remarks came after statements earlier this week by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who accused the EU of being reluctant to expose Ukrainian corruption “because Brussels is also riddled with a similar corruption network.”

Szijjarto criticized the lack of accountability for the hundreds of billions in EU aid to Ukraine, despite revelations of high-level corruption. He claimed European taxpayer money ultimately ends up in "the hands of a war mafia."

Russia has given a similar take on the EU’s willingness to continue funneling aid into Ukraine despite the repeated graft and corruption plaguing the country.

Last week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that EU officials could be benefiting from corruption in Ukraine themselves.

ukraine europe hungary

Comments

