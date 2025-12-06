Iran: IRG Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles in Gulf Drill

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy conducted simultaneous launches of ballistic and cruise missiles during a large-scale exercise in the Gulf and Sea of Oman.

In the latest phase of the Eqtedar drill involving the IRG Navy, various cruise missiles including Qadr 110, Qadr 380 and Qadir, along with the 303 ballistic missiles, were fired concurrently from multiple locations deep inside the country.

The missiles accurately struck predetermined targets in the Sea of Oman.

Meanwhile, participating drone systems carried out successful attacks on simulated enemy bases, destroying the designated objectives.

In another segment of the exercise, air defense systems deployed on IRG vessels practiced heavy countermeasures against incoming aerial threats simulating attacks on fast-attack boats and Iranian coasts.

Separately, the IRG Navy launched the large-scale exercise, codenamed Shahid [martyr] Mohammad Nazeri, on Thursday, showcasing advanced defensive and offensive capabilities bolstered by artificial intelligence.

The maneuver emphasizes heightened intelligence readiness and highlights the resolute spirit and resistance of its personnel against any threat.

During the drill, naval units issued warnings to US vessels in the region.

Advanced air defense systems, including Nawab, Majid and Misagh, operated under electronic warfare conditions, using artificial intelligence to detect flying and naval targets in reduced time and strike them precisely.

The exercise covers the Gulf, Nazeat maritime zone including Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Siri islands, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman.

Martyr Nazeri commanded the IRG Navy's elite commando units and gained recognition in Iran for his role in detaining 10 US sailors who illegally entered Iranian waters on Jan. 12, 2016.

The drill sends a message of peace and friendship to neighbors while warning adversaries that miscalculations will meet a firm response.

The Iranian Navy frequently conducts large-scale drills in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, demonstrating its capabilities and signaling deterrence against foreign powers.