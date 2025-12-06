Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Lebanon’s Berri Warns UNSC: No Talks under Fire, ’Israel’ must Withdraw

Lebanon’s Berri Warns UNSC: No Talks under Fire, ’Israel’ must Withdraw
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received ambassadors and representatives of UN Security Council member states at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, in the presence of UNIFIL Force Commander Lt. Gen. Diodato Abagnara, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UN Ahmad Arafa, and Speaker Berri’s media adviser Ali Hamdan.

The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, reviewed political and security developments in Lebanon and the region.

Berri listened to the positions of the member-state representatives and offered an extensive overview of the evolution, significance, and obligations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the circumstances of the ceasefire agreement, and the role of UNIFIL.

He also highlighted the contradictions in Resolution 2790.

Berri stressed that stability in southern Lebanon requires "Israel’s" full compliance with Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, including an immediate end to its daily violations and withdrawal behind the internationally recognized border.

He noted that intensified meetings of the Quintet Committee formed under the agreement now obligate "Israel" to halt its unilateral war on Lebanon without delay.

“It is neither acceptable nor permissible to negotiate under fire,” Berri said, warning that "Israel’s" continued aggression risks reigniting a full-scale war.

Israel Lebanon unscr1701 NabihBerri

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon’s Berri Warns UNSC: No Talks under Fire, ’Israel’ must Withdraw

Lebanon’s Berri Warns UNSC: No Talks under Fire, ’Israel’ must Withdraw

2 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Let It Be Clear — We Will Defend Our Country and Never Surrender

Sheikh Qassem: Let It Be Clear — We Will Defend Our Country and Never Surrender

20 hours ago
“Israeli” Airstrikes Target Multiple Towns in South Lebanon

“Israeli” Airstrikes Target Multiple Towns in South Lebanon

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Festival Honoring the Martyred Scholars on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Festival Honoring the Martyred Scholars on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-12-2025 Hour: 12:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot