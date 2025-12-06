- Home
Lebanon’s Berri Warns UNSC: No Talks under Fire, ’Israel’ must Withdraw
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received ambassadors and representatives of UN Security Council member states at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, in the presence of UNIFIL Force Commander Lt. Gen. Diodato Abagnara, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UN Ahmad Arafa, and Speaker Berri’s media adviser Ali Hamdan.
The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, reviewed political and security developments in Lebanon and the region.
Berri listened to the positions of the member-state representatives and offered an extensive overview of the evolution, significance, and obligations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the circumstances of the ceasefire agreement, and the role of UNIFIL.
He also highlighted the contradictions in Resolution 2790.
Berri stressed that stability in southern Lebanon requires "Israel’s" full compliance with Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, including an immediate end to its daily violations and withdrawal behind the internationally recognized border.
He noted that intensified meetings of the Quintet Committee formed under the agreement now obligate "Israel" to halt its unilateral war on Lebanon without delay.
“It is neither acceptable nor permissible to negotiate under fire,” Berri said, warning that "Israel’s" continued aggression risks reigniting a full-scale war.
