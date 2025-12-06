US Envoy: Syria Seeks Normalization with ‘Israel’, We’re Open to Discussions with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Only days after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin said a deal with Syria is achievable, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has weighed in from the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“My personal view on the President's desire is we'll get a deal there, starting with the security and border agreement, utilization of zones, moving towards normalization, has to be the answer,” Barrack told The National. “I think ‘Israel’ wants that too.”

Trump said on Monday that he wants Syria and “Israel” to “have a long and prosperous relationship together”. According to his Syria envoy, Damascus is pushing for so-called “peace” while “Israel” remains wary.

“They [Syria] know that part of the solution is a deal with ‘Israel’,” said Barrack. “They have so many enemy combatants trying to disrupt this … my personal belief is they're on the right track, and their attitude with us has been totally co-operative. Everything we ask them to do, and dragging them towards ‘Israel’, they're doing it. ‘Israel’ is not trusting yet, so it's pretty slow.”

“I think our President has been clear,” said Barrack. “He's open to real discussions. He's not open to a senseless 'kicking the can down the road', and he knows the program. If the Iranians want to listen to what this administration is saying on enrichment and stopping the funding of the proxies, it's the answer.”

Looking to the security of the broader region, Barrack told The National that Trump wants a deal with Iran, but only if Tehran is serious.

“Remember, our President is rolling in the second year of this issue. Iran has a 50-year perspective. Our President is smart enough to know that baiting him just to get in dialogue and continue this senseless killing for service is not going to happen.”