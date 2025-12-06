- Home
Iranian Commander: IRG Naval Drill Showcases Long-Range Weaponry
By Staff, Agencies
Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, deputy commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, revealed that advanced, domestically produced long-range, precision-guided, and smart weapons were deployed during the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy's naval exercise in southern Iran.
Speaking on the sidelines of the major drill, Heidari highlighted that these state-of-the-art systems, known for their pinpoint accuracy, were entirely developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry and the IRG Navy.
Praising the high morale of IRG naval forces in conducting an offensive and goal-oriented exercise, Heidari added that cohesion, command, and meticulous planning ensured the drill was carried out with the highest quality in the waters of the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.
He noted that some of the innovative tactics and techniques used in the exercise will remain classified for security reasons, “so that enemies must pay a price to obtain them.”
