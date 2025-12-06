Regional Powers Warn Against Forced Transfer of Palestinians from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Eight regional and Muslim-majority countries have issued a joint rejection of any effort aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, warning that such moves would violate international law and threaten regional stability.

In a coordinated statement released Friday, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar condemned recent remarks by “Israeli” officials regarding the potential opening of the Rafah crossing in a single direction.

They cautioned that such proposals amount to a dangerous attempt by “Israel” to push Palestinians out of Gaza and into neighboring Egypt.

The ministers stressed that any forced transfer of Palestinians would represent a direct attack on Palestinian national identity and a serious breach of international law. They insisted that Palestinians must remain on their land, describing displacement as “completely unacceptable under any circumstances.”

The statement further underscored the responsibility of the international community to prevent what it described as the demographic erasure of Gaza, warning that policies aimed at altering the territory’s population structure — a goal long associated with “Israeli” strategy — would have severe consequences for the wider region.

The eight nations emphasized that rebuilding Gaza must take place within a framework that restores Palestinian agency and sovereignty, cautioning against any approach that undermines the strip’s social and demographic fabric.

They also called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, an end to civilian suffering, unrestricted humanitarian access, and the prompt launch of recovery and reconstruction efforts. Restoring effective Palestinian governance in Gaza was highlighted as a key priority.

The ministers reaffirmed their readiness to deepen coordination with international partners to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803, alongside all other resolutions affirming Palestinian rights and reiterated their commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.