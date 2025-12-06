“Israeli” Cabinet Approves 2026 $35 Billion Security Budget

By Staff, Agencies

The cabinet of the “Israeli” occupation has approved the 2026 security military budget, allocating 112 billion “shekels” [$35 billion] for security, a significant increase from an earlier draft that set spending at 90 billion shekels [$28 billion].

The plan now moves to Knesset for an initial vote, where it is expected to encounter strong backlash amid worsening political polarization. Under Israeli occupation law, the budget must pass by March, or the occupation government will be forced into new elections.

The rise in security spending reflects the financial fallout of wars on Gaza and Lebanon. According to the “Israeli” occupation, Security Minister Israel Katz supported the increase, and his office said, "We will continue to act decisively to reinforce the ‘IDF’ and to fully address the needs of the fighters and to reduce the burden on reservists - to ensure the security of ‘Israel’ on every front."

The “Israeli” occupation's coalition has splintered repeatedly over the course of the past two years, strained by disagreements over the war on Gaza, the ceasefire, and ongoing disputes over whether ultra-Orthodox seminary students should be exempt from mandatory military service. These divisions have created a volatile political climate, raising doubts over whether the budget can secure the necessary support in the Knesset.

Ministers held a marathon session on Thursday before approving the plan, underscoring the internal pressure facing the occupation. The Knesset debate is expected to highlight unresolved ideological disputes, particularly as coalition partners weigh security expansion against domestic demands and fiscal constraints.

The war on Gaza has dramatically reshaped fiscal priorities for the “Israeli” occupation. According to official figures, "Israel" spent $31 billion in 2024 on military activity in Gaza and on the northern front with Lebanon. This surge in wartime expenditure has driven a long-term shift in budget planning, with the 2026 proposal reflecting sustained investment in the occupation’s armed forces.