Fresh “Israeli” Airstrikes Martyr Palestinians in Northern Gaza Amid Ceasefire Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

At least three Palestinians were martyred in separate “Israeli” airstrikes on northern Gaza, underscoring continued violations of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing medical officials, reported that Suhail Dahman died on Saturday morning from injuries suffered a day earlier after a “Israeli” aircraft launched at least one missile near Al-Ribat Mosque in Beit Lahia.

In a separate incident, Rafiq Muhammad Misbah Al-Attar was martyred in a drone strike near the Al-Atatra roundabout west of the city, while three others were wounded.

Witnesses said additional “Israeli” airstrikes targeted areas east of Gaza City, including the Al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods, as well as locations east of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. Artillery shelling was also reported in Beit Lahia, leaving several more Palestinians injured.

Heavy gunfire from “Israeli” military vehicles and aircraft was reported near positions where the “Israeli” army remains deployed east of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

Earlier this week, at least five Palestinians were martyred when a “Israeli” airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis. Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said all five occupants of the tent were martyred, with their bodies taken to the nearby Kuwaiti Field Hospital.

On the same day, the “Israeli” military announced that five of its soldiers were wounded during clashes with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza.

According to the “Israeli” army, the fighters emerged from an underground structure in eastern Rafah, seriously injuring one soldier and moderately wounding two others and a non-commissioned officer. All were evacuated for treatment.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” army has martyred at least 70,125 Palestinians, the majority women and children and wounded more than 171,015 others in a two-year war on Gaza. The campaign has caused widespread destruction to homes and civilian infrastructure, leaving much of the territory devastated and its remaining population facing severe humanitarian conditions.