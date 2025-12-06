Mossad Appointment Raises Questions over Sara Netanyahu’s Role

By Staff, Agencies

A political and security storm is brewing in "Israel" following a Channel 13 report revealing a lengthy meeting between Roman Gofman and Sara Netanyahu, just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gofman’s appointment as head of the Mossad.

The revelation, reported by “Maariv”, has triggered widespread scrutiny within the “Israeli” security establishment. Gofman, who currently serves as Netanyahu’s military secretary, is expected to assume leadership of the Mossad in June 2026.

According to “Maariv”, this is not the first time Sara Netanyahu has been tied to senior security appointments. The newspaper recalled previous documented cases of her intervention in key positions within the security apparatus, raising broader concerns about her influence on official decisions.

Sources confirmed that Gofman’s meeting with Sara Netanyahu took place shortly before his appointment was made public. The timing of the private session sparked questions and discomfort among Mossad personnel, many of whom reportedly expressed surprise at the decision.

The report highlighted earlier testimonies of similar interventions. In 2012, Brigadier General Guy Sur was summoned to Bibi’s office for an official interview, only to be unexpectedly questioned by Sara Netanyahu instead.

Sur later stated that the questions she posed were "essential" and that he understood afterward that he would not be appointed as military secretary.

Netanyahu has publicly defended his wife’s involvement, previously stating: "She is a partner in everything." The appointment of Gofman, only the second Mossad chief in history to be selected from outside the agency, was welcomed by the ruling coalition. However, sources within Mossad reportedly expressed unease over the decision, particularly in light of the ongoing internal investigation into Gofman’s role in the controversial arrest of Ori Almakis.

Further adding to the controversy, “Maariv” cited a case involving former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who, according to testimonies from businessman Arnon Milchan and his assistant Hadas Klein, allegedly pledged personal loyalty to both Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu in 2013 to secure his appointment as head of the National Security Council.