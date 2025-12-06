Rights Group Sound Alarm Over “Israeli” Plan to Eliminate Marwan Barghouti

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization has warned of what it described as a serious and dangerous scheme to assassinate detained Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti inside “Israeli” prisons, amid growing reports of abuse and renewed international calls for his release.

In a statement issued Friday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] said the escalating measures taken against Barghouti point to troubling intentions within the occupying Tel Aviv regime to physically eliminate him while in detention. The group stressed that any such action would amount to a compounded crime and a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

PPS Director General Amjad al-Najjar urged the United Nations and international bodies to intervene immediately. He called for the formation of a UN committee to visit Barghouti, examine his conditions of solitary confinement, and exert real pressure to protect his life and secure his release.

Concerns have intensified following claims by Barghouti’s family that they were informed of an incident of abuse. The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said the family received an anonymous phone call from an “Israeli” number, with the caller identifying themselves as a recently freed prisoner.

According to the commission, the caller alleged that Barghouti had been violently assaulted by prison guards and had suffered serious injuries due to ongoing mistreatment. Attempts to trace or reconnect with the caller were unsuccessful, adding to the distress felt by the family and the broader Palestinian public.

The commission said it is coordinating with the Palestinian leadership to investigate the claims and assess Barghouti’s condition.

The Asra Media Office [AMO] also reported intimidation tactics directed at Barghouti’s family, describing them as part of a broader “Israeli” strategy to pressure and terrorize prisoners’ relatives. The group said these actions, combined with prolonged isolation, torture, denial of family visits and public threats by far-right “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben Gvir, suggest a deliberate effort to endanger Barghouti’s life.

AMO placed full responsibility on “Israel” for Barghouti’s safety and the welfare of all Palestinian detainees, calling on the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and human rights organizations to act urgently, launch an independent investigation, and halt what it described as escalating abuses inside “Israeli” prisons. It warned that continued international silence effectively enables further violations against prisoners.

Barghouti, a senior figure in President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and popular leaders in Palestinian politics. Now 66, he has been imprisoned since 2002 and is serving multiple life sentences issued by “Israeli” courts over charges linked to the Second Intifada that erupted in 2000. Barghouti has consistently rejected the accusations and has refused to recognize the authority of the “Israeli” judiciary over him, arguing that he is a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council.