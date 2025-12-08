Iran Says It Will Pursue Stealth Missile Technology to Break Through “Israeli” Defenses

By Staff, Agencies

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, announced that Iran must advance its missile capabilities by incorporating stealth technology to better penetrate “Israeli” air-defense systems.

Speaking on Sunday, Pakpour said that stealth-equipped missiles would significantly increase the chances of bypassing the “Israeli” entity’s defensive shield.

He referenced the joint “Israeli”-American attacks on Iran in mid-June, explaining that the United States and “Israel” believed that assassinating senior Iranian commanders would disrupt Iran’s military command structure. Pakpour described this expectation as a critical miscalculation.

Following his appointment—after the assassination of his predecessor—the IRG, alongside the Iranian Army, launched rapid and forceful retaliatory operations. Contrary to “Israel’s” assumption that Iran would fire only a small number of missiles, Iranian forces immediately initiated broad strikes involving large numbers of drones and ballistic missiles.

Pakpour emphasized that Iran also delivered a proportional response to the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the final night of the conflict, Iran struck the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar with 14 missiles. After this attack, he said, Washington sent a message signaling willingness to halt its strikes if Iran did the same.

According to Pakpour, by the twelfth day, the combined “Israeli” and American side sought a ceasefire, unable to endure the scale of Iran’s missile operations and the country’s internal unity. He credited Iran’s missile power as one of the decisive factors behind what he described as Iran’s victory in the 12-day confrontation.

Warning opponents against any future aggression, Pakpour stated that any hostile act against Iran would be met with an even more powerful response. He added that adversaries are fully aware of this, which is why they avoid direct confrontation.

The IRG commander also highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining readiness and improving both technical and tactical capabilities, noting that opponents are likewise attempting to address their weaknesses. He characterized the recent conflict as a “war of technology and Artificial Intelligence,” with Iran facing advanced Western military systems.

Pakpour urged Iran’s Armed Forces to prioritize air-defense development and the integration of stealth technologies in future planning.

The conflict began on June 13 when “Israel” launched what Iran called an unprovoked attack, assassinating several high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists and civilians. Days later, the US joined the hostilities by striking Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities—actions Iran denounced as violations of international law and the NPT.

Iran retaliated by targeting strategic locations across the occupied territories and the US Al-Udeid base. By June 24, Iranian officials said their operations forced a halt to the attacks.