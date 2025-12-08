Qalibaf Warns Neighbors: Don’t Test Iran On Gulf Islands

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has dismissed the hackneyed claims about three Iranian islands in the final statement of the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC], warning the neighboring states not to test the Islamic Republic’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf categorically denounced the claims once again raised in the latest statement of the Gulf bloc regarding the three Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

He stated that such unfounded and absurd claims, often influenced by other nations, go against the principles of respecting territorial integrity and maintaining good neighborly relations.

Iran calls upon its neighboring countries to refrain from challenging the determination of the Iranian nation in safeguarding its territorial integrity and the Iranian islands in the Gulf, which remain an integral part of Iran, Qalibaf emphasized.

He stated that Iran has consistently pursued stability, the advancement of peace, and a commitment to the principles of good-neighborliness, while expecting its neighbors to uphold the same values.

The Gulf islands of Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

On November 30, Iran officially issued land demarcation and ownership documents for the islands of Abu Musa, along with the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, reinforcing its sovereignty over the territories.

The State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties stated that the title deeds had been officially registered under the name of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the islands’ inseparable status as part of Iranian territory.

The Judiciary highlighted that the initiative aligns with a wider national strategy aimed at protecting land resources and curbing unauthorized usage or encroachment.