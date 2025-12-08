Iran’s President Urges Unity, Tolerance on Student Day

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the urgent need for unity, tolerance, and practical solutions to address the country’s ongoing challenges.

Addressing an event at Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, held to mark the Student Day on Sunday, Pezeshkian said longstanding imbalances in sectors such as energy, water, the environment, the economy, and culture cannot be resolved without national consensus and mutual respect.

Labeling, mocking, or dividing people would only deepen the country’s problems, he warned.

The president emphasized that every citizen is an integral part of Iran’s progress. Citing remarks by The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, he said all Iranians, in their own way, have stood in support of the nation.

He also warned against placing hope in foreign powers, stating that true reliance should rest on God and the Iranian people, and that expecting external assistance is a “misguided illusion.”

Calling for greater respect for differing opinions, the president questioned why some are quick to condemn or marginalize others simply for holding alternative views.

“A different viewpoint does not make someone an enemy,” he said.

Recalling his administrative approach during the 12-day war imposed by the "Israeli" occupation in June, Pezeshkian explained that he decentralized authority by empowering provincial governors.

Each governor operated as the top executive within a defined framework, helping ensure continuity in services despite enemy threats, he said, noting that such strategy -combined with the dedication of public officials and the resilience of citizens- kept the country functioning and confounded enemy expectations.

Pezeshkian concluded that decentralization strengthens governance, enhances public engagement, and preserves accountability. He reaffirmed that the Iranian government operates through a combination of state authority and popular participation, guided by national laws, the Leader’s policies, and neighborhood-centered development initiatives, his official website reported.