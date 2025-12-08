Public Discontent Soars: 70% Oppose Merz’s Leadership

By Staff, Agencies

A new survey indicates that public dissatisfaction with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government has reached record levels.

According to an INSA poll released by Bild on Saturday, 70% of the 1,005 respondents expressed disapproval of the ruling coalition’s performance, while only 21% voiced support.

Merz’s own approval rating has slipped to 23%, the lowest recorded since he took office, INSA head Hermann Binkert told the newspaper.

The findings were published shortly after the Bundestag narrowly passed a contentious pension reform that drew backlash from the youth branch of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union.

The chancellor’s popularity has continued to drop amid accusations that he has abandoned key campaign commitments in an effort to bolster Germany’s struggling economy. The coalition has also experienced internal conflict over issues such as immigration policy and assistance to Ukraine.

Merz has advocated strengthening Germany’s military capabilities and has vowed to develop “the strongest conventional army in Europe,” citing what he portrays as an increasing threat from Russia.

On Friday, lawmakers approved a controversial military service law intended to boost recruitment among young Germans. The decision led to protests in Berlin, where activist Ronja Ruh criticized the government for allocating vast sums to defense while essential public services remain underfunded.

Russia, meanwhile, has rejected NATO countries’ calls for increased militarization, describing them as unfounded and insisting it has no plans to attack the alliance unless provoked.