Netanyahu, Blair Met Secretly On Gaza’s Post-War Plan

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a clandestine meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss a new foreign-administered framework for governing the Gaza Strip, the "Israeli" Broadcasting Corporation [KAN] reported.

Secret talks centered on Trump-backed governance plan

KAN, citing informed sources, revealed that Blair met Netanyahu in the occupied territories last week to relay a proposal aligned with US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.

The blueprint envisions a Trump-chaired “Board of Peace," a transitional authority that would take charge of Gaza’s administration for an initial two-year period, with the option of renewing its mandate.

The plan would also see the deployment of an “international stabilization force” charged with ensuring the “demilitarization” of the besieged Strip. According to the report, Trump has proposed Blair as the leading figure within this council.

Blair reportedly floated an idea to Netanyahu involving a “pilot scheme” in which the Palestinian Authority [PA] would assume limited control over selected areas of Gaza. If deemed successful, the arrangement would become permanent, the report said. "Israeli" sources told KAN that Blair’s initiative “was not dismissed outright” by the "Israeli" occupation.

A formal announcement establishing the international administrative body is expected by the end of 2025, following a planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu.

Palestinian Resistance factions have already slammed the proposal, describing any foreign-conceived “peace council” as a re-imposition of external rule reminiscent of the British Mandate era.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] have previously condemned attempts by Washington and its allies to impose an “international guardianship” over Palestinians.

Commenting on recent proposals to impose an international oversight body or appoint a political figure to govern Gaza, a senior Hamas member, Mohammad Nazzal, firmly rejected what he described as a return to colonial administration.

“We cannot allow the Gaza Strip to return to the old colonial idea of having a high commissioner to govern,” he said.

“The Palestinian people have the skills and capabilities to do without high-level envoys. Furthermore, we reject the idea of an international trusteeship over the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people. The Palestinians must govern themselves.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO], Hussein al-Sheikh, declared in October the organization’s readiness to cooperate with Trump, Blair, and other relevant partners to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza and begin post-war recovery.

Al-Sheikh said in a post on X that the PLO is prepared to work with international partners “to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the entry of aid, release prisoners, and move toward recovery and reconstruction.”

He added that he met with Blair “to discuss the day after [the war] and ways to ensure the success of President Trump’s efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving lasting peace in the region.”

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of halting any measures that undermine the Palestinian Authority, particularly the return of withheld Palestinian funds, and preventing any actions that could obstruct the "two-state solution".

Al-Sheikh said these steps are necessary “to pave the way for a comprehensive and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy.”