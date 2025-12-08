UNIFIL Chief: ’Israel’ Violates Lebanon Ceasefire Daily

By Staff, Agencies

In an interview with "Israeli" Channel 12, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] commander said "Israel" continues to commit repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon, warning that even a minor miscalculation could trigger a major escalation, stressing that daily "Israeli" attacks constitute an ongoing breach of UN Security Council Resolution [UNSCR] 1701, which he is obligated to report.

The UNIFIL head added that the mission has no evidence of Hezbollah rearming south of the Litani River, noting that the peacekeeping force is not mandated to disarm the group but is tasked with supporting the Lebanese Army in its operational areas.

The commander said UNIFIL observes "Israeli" airstrikes and uncovers weapons storage sites and launch platforms in the area, describing these as clear violations by both sides.

He reiterated that the mission has found no indication that Hezbollah is reestablishing a military presence south of the Litani.

He praised the Lebanese Army, describing cooperation as very strong and without issues. He said UNIFIL is working to prevent any armed presence in the area while the Lebanese military is carrying out its responsibilities effectively.

The commander also issued a direct message to the "Israeli" occupation, stressing that the safety of peacekeepers is critical and that any attack on UN personnel is unacceptable.

He added that durable solutions require political processes, noting that war has never been the correct answer.

Spokesperson for UNIFIL, Candice Ardiel, affirmed that the peacekeeping mission will do everything in its power to reduce any negative impact that global budget constraints may have on its operations in South Lebanon

She explained that cuts affecting UN peacekeeping missions could lead to a reduction in personnel, yet UNIFIL remains committed to fully implementing its mandate under UNSCR 1701 through the end of 2026, safeguarding the stability of the region and continuing its field duties.

In earlier remarks, Ardiel stressed that the continued presence of "Israeli" occupation forces in South Lebanon represents “a serious violation” that prevents the Lebanese Army from deploying in the area, posing ongoing obstacles to movement and freedom of operations.

She underlined that cooperation with the Lebanese Army has always been strong and continues on a daily basis, noting that peacekeepers are fully aware of the risks and remain dedicated to their mission and responsibilities.

The spokesperson reiterated that UNIFIL sees its partnership with the Lebanese Army as essential to maintaining calm along the Blue Line and managing security challenges, particularly with increasing concerns over "Israeli" occupation activities affecting villages and civilian movement.

Despite the operational pressures linked to reduced budgets, the mission confirmed its determination to uphold stability, prevent escalation, and support local communities in line with international mandates.

The spokesperson revealed earlier that UNIFIL has documented “over 10,000 violations altogether” by air and land since last year. “And frankly, most of them are from the 'Israeli' side.”

The spokesperson noted that even minor violations risk triggering escalation: “Any violation can lead to a misunderstanding and escalation that can cause a greater conflict that can lead us back to the conflict that we saw a year ago.”