NY Times: COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to 10+ Child Deaths in US
By Staff,
A memo from the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA], cited by The New York Times [NYT], revealed that at least 10 children in the United States have died following COVID-19 vaccination.
Reports indicated that the direct cause of death was myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. However, the document does not provide details on the children’s ages, underlying health conditions, or the vaccine manufacturers involved.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked intense political debate in the US, dividing those who supported lockdowns and vaccination campaigns from those who viewed such measures as infringements on personal freedom.
In response, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had launched a comprehensive reform of the country’s vaccine policies, announcing that federal authorities will no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccination for children and pregnant women.
