Japan Tracks Chinese Aircraft Carrier Group Near Okinawa After Rare Military Confrontation

By Staff, Agencies

Japan has stepped up monitoring of Chinese naval movements near its southwestern islands after a Chinese aircraft carrier strike group continued intensive operations close to Okinawa, following a rare and serious military stand-off between the two countries’ air forces.

Tokyo said on Sunday that China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier, accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers, was sailing northeast through waters between Okinawa and Minami-Daito islands, as well as areas about 190 kilometers east of Kikai Island.

The Japanese Defense Ministry confirmed that the carrier group maintained active drills as it moved into the Pacific Ocean.

According to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces [SDF], aircraft operating from the Liaoning carried out roughly 100 take-offs and landings over the weekend, reflecting what Tokyo described as “intense air operations” near Japanese territory.

Tensions sharply escalated on December 7, when Japanese officials accused Chinese fighter jets launched from the carrier of locking radar beams onto Japanese aircraft that had been scrambled to monitor the carrier’s movements. Japanese authorities said such radar illumination signals a potential attack and could compel targeted aircraft to take evasive action.

In response, Japan summoned Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao to lodge a formal protest, describing the incident as “dangerous” and “regrettable.” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan would respond “calmly but firmly” and would continue close surveillance of Chinese military activity around the country.

Beijing rejected Tokyo’s account of the encounter. In a statement, the Chinese Embassy said Japanese aircraft had approached the carrier during training exercises in a manner that endangered flight safety. China demanded that Japan stop what it called “smearing and slandering” and urged Tokyo to strictly restrain its frontline military actions to prevent similar incidents.

Japanese officials dismissed the accusation, with Kihara denying that Japan’s aircraft had jeopardized safety near the carrier.

The confrontation is regarded as the most serious military encounter between Japan and China in years and comes amid already strained relations.

Tensions have been amplified following recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned that Tokyo could respond if any Chinese action against Taiwan were to threaten Japan’s security.

As regional friction grows, Japanese authorities say they will continue to closely monitor Chinese naval and air operations near Okinawa and surrounding waters.