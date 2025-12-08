IRG: Iran Hit Haifa Refinery Twice, Caused Casualties in Strike on “Israeli” Intelligence Site

By Staff, Agencies

A spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says Iran carried out multiple strikes on key “Israeli” targets during the 12-day conflict in mid-June, including two missile strikes on the Haifa oil refinery and a separate operation aimed at what he described as a Mossad facility.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said the refinery—located in the “Israeli”-occupied city of Haifa—was successfully hit twice and asserted that 36 people were killed in the attack on the intelligence site.

According to Naeini, “Israel” launched the war after a “miscalculation,” believing Iran had been weakened by earlier attacks on its nuclear and missile infrastructure and by assassinations of senior Iranian officials. He said Iran’s response proved otherwise.

He reiterated Iran’s position that the conflict began on June 13, when “Israel” initiated an assault that included targeted killings of military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Over a week later, the US joined the fighting by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities—actions Tehran condemned as violations of the UN Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Naeini said Iran’s retaliatory operations against both the “Israeli” entity and the US led to a cessation of hostilities on June 24.

Addressing why Iran did not seek assistance from China or Russia, the IRG spokesman said military engagement depends on formal alliances, and Iran has no military treaties with those countries. He said Beijing and Moscow provided only political and intelligence support, not military aid.

Naeini added that Iran fired 14 missiles at the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, with six reportedly hitting their targets, and claimed the US spent $111 million tracking Iranian missile activity.

The spokesman said Iran’s objective during the war was to counter the portrayal of a “weak Iran,” demonstrating instead that it could withstand pressure even from NATO.

He maintained that Iran did not initiate the conflict and emphasized the need to prevent any future war from becoming prolonged. He also described ongoing improvements in Iran’s readiness and deterrence capabilities.

Naeini highlighted what he called an extensive information and cyber war. He asserted that Iran faced large-scale cyberattacks at the start of the conflict—including against its banking system and state television—and said Iran responded by striking strategic sites across the occupied territories, including Beer Al-Sabe [“Beersheba”], which he described as a core hub of the “Israeli” entity’s cyber apparatus.

He said Iran has countered hundreds of cyberattacks and conducted its own operations, many of which, he said, remain undisclosed.