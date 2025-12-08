Araghchi: US Rejection of Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Still Main Obstacle

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the central point of disagreement with the US is Washington’s refusal to acknowledge Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology, emphasizing that Tehran remains fully committed to its nuclear program despite the US-"Israeli" attacks against its facilities.

In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on Saturday, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to uranium enrichment, asserting its right to pursue peaceful nuclear technology.

“The main point is that the United States should recognize Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment. This has always been our right and remains so under international law,” he said.

He added that as a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], Iran, like Japan, is entitled to peaceful nuclear use.

US President Donald Trump is demanding that Iran fully stop uranium enrichment, a condition that Tehran has refused to accept.

Regarding the possibility of resuming negotiations with the US, the Iranian diplomat said it depends entirely on Washington.

“If they change their approach and are prepared for a fair and mutually beneficial negotiation, we are prepared as well. But negotiation is different from dictation. For the time being, we are not convinced they are ready for a real, serious negotiation,” he said.

He added that Iran does not have a good experience negotiating with the United States, citing the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and recent 2025 negotiations, during which "Israel", with US support, launched a military aggression against Iran in June.

According to Araghchi, these events show that “the US is currently not prepared for serious, reciprocal negotiations.”

He reiterated that once the US accepts this logic—trust-building regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions—negotiations can resume.

Araghchi condemned the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities during the 12-day war, calling it “perhaps the biggest violation of international law.”

On June 13, "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, claiming military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US joined over a week later, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in violation of international law. In retaliation, Iran struck strategic targets in the occupied territories and the US al-Udeid air base in Qatar, ultimately forcing a halt to the assault by June 24.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran’s facilities were bombed without justification, and no reports indicate any non-peaceful intent, as recently confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi.

While Iran maintains close contact with the IAEA, Araghchi stressed that inspections cannot resume until security and safety risks are addressed.

He added that if the US and others want Iran to return to diplomacy and cooperation with the agency, they must first earn Iran’s trust and provide guarantees that attacks will not occur during negotiations or IAEA oversight.

In relation to Japan, Araghchi stated that Iran has no bilateral problems with Japan and that any issues stem from outside their direct relations.

He emphasized that while Japan is an ally of the US, it is also a friend of Iran, and their historically friendly relations provide opportunities for greater cooperation than with many Western countries.

“I have no doubt that Japan has good knowledge on how to improve the safety of nuclear facilities, and that knowledge can be shared with Iran,” he said, citing extensive work on environmental, medical, and technical safety measures in the aftermath of nuclear crises.

Japan experienced the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in 2011.