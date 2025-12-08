Please Wait...

NY Times Reports 10+ US Children Died After COVID-19 Vaccine

folder_openUnited States access_time 10 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

A US Food and Drug Administration [FDA] memo, reported by The New York Times [NYT], indicated that COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to the deaths of at least 10 children in the United States.


vaccination health crisis UnitedStates COVID-19

