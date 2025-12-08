Draft Pentagon Budget Retains $400 Million for Ukraine Despite Trump Objections

By Staff, Agencies

A draft US military budget for fiscal year 2026, released by lawmakers on Sunday, includes $400 million in aid for Ukraine, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to halt Washington’s financial support for Kiev’s war effort.

The proposed “National” Defense Authorization Act [NDAA], which consolidates versions previously approved by both houses of Congress, totals a record $901 billion—roughly $8 billion above Trump’s requested figure. The Ukraine allocation, representing about 0.04% of the total, is slightly lower than the $500 million approved by the Senate. Lawmakers aim to finalize the 3,000-page bill and submit it to the White House before the end of the year.

Several provisions in the draft align with Trump’s priorities, including funding for the “Golden Dome” missile-defense system, measures to roll back so-called “woke” military policies, and the repeal of sanctions on Syria following a takeover by a US-backed government in late 2024. The draft deliberately uses the official “Department of ‘Defense’” title, rather than the administration’s preferred “Department of War.”

On Ukraine, the bill maintains longstanding policies such as intelligence-sharing programs deemed critical to Kiev’s operations against Russia and emphasizes congressional support for helping Ukraine sustain a credible defense and deterrence capability.

Trump, who campaigned on ending US involvement in the conflict with Russia, has criticized previous administrations for spending hundreds of billions on Ukraine. He argues that under his leadership, the US is generating revenue by selling weapons to NATO members intent on continuing military support for Kiev.

Last week, the administration released a new national security strategy promoting normalized ties with Moscow and warning that European leaders have encouraged “unrealistic expectations” about Ukraine’s prospects. Washington is urging Kiev to accept a compromise settlement, cautioning that its military position will worsen if the conflict drags on.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky faces increasing domestic challenges after a corruption scandal led to the resignation of his top aide, Andrey Yermak, intensifying internal political pressure.