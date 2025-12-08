US Warns Europe of ‘Civilizational Erasure’

By Staff, Agencies

The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning about Europe’s future, claiming the continent is at risk of “civilizational erasure” due to what it describes as sweeping censorship efforts, political repression, and unchecked mass immigration.

In a highly critical National Security Strategy released on Friday, Washington argues that Europe’s cultural and political unraveling could eclipse its economic decline in terms of long-term consequences.

According to the document, EU-backed policies on immigration, restrictions on political opposition, curbs on speech, collapsing birthrates, and “loss of national identities and self-confidence” are pushing Europe toward becoming “unrecognizable in 20 years or less.”

The strategy asserts that many European leaders are “doubling down on their present path,” while the United States wants Europe “to remain European.”

It further accuses Brussels of “regulatory suffocation,” referencing ongoing US–EU tensions over strict digital market rules that Washington says unfairly target American companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

A central pillar of the document is Washington’s intention to “cultivate resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations.”

It expresses optimism about the rise of “patriotic European parties” — a nod to the growing popularity of right-wing, Euroskeptic movements that advocate sharply reduced immigration.

Declaring that “the era of mass migration is over,” the strategy argues that large inflows of migrants have strained public resources, fueled insecurity, and weakened social cohesion.

It states that the US seeks a global order where sovereign nations “work together to stop rather than manage” migration flows.

The release of the strategy also comes amid Trump’s renewed pressure on European NATO members to increase defense spending.

Earlier this year, the bloc backed a new plan to work toward combined military-related spending of up to 5% of GDP, significantly above NATO’s traditional 2% target.

Trump has previously threatened to withhold defense commitments from countries he labels “delinquent” for not meeting spending requirements.