Japan Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Alleged Radar Lock Incident

By Staff, Agencies

Japan has summoned the Chinese Ambassador in Tokyo, Wu Jianghao, after alleging that Chinese carrier-based fighter jets twice used fire-control radar against Japanese Self-Defense Force (SDF) aircraft.

Tokyo said the incident occurred over international waters southeast of Okinawa and described the alleged radar lock as “extremely regrettable.”

Japanese officials stated that F-15 jets had been scrambled to monitor the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning when they were supposedly illuminated by fire-control radar.

Beijing firmly rejected the accusation, calling Japan’s claims misleading, provocative, and intended to inflame regional tensions.

The Chinese Embassy demanded that Tokyo stop “smearing and slandering” China and halt what it described as dangerous frontline maneuvers that increase the risk of miscalculation.

The report comes amid debate over the applicability of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES). While CUES discourages the use of fire-control radar during routine encounters, it does not override the obligation of commanders to defend their forces.

Analysts noted that if Japanese aircraft repeatedly entered a pre-announced Chinese training zone, ignored warnings, and demonstrated potential hostile intent, the encounter would fall outside the scope of an “unplanned” incident under CUES.

In such a scenario, the use of fire-control radar could be considered a non-lethal defensive measure consistent with China’s Rules of Engagement.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened political friction. Tensions escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared that any Chinese military action in Taiwan would create a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan—remarks that angered Beijing and triggered a series of diplomatic responses.

China subsequently summoned the Japanese ambassador, submitted complaints to the UN, issued travel advisories warning citizens to avoid Japan, extended its ban on Japanese seafood imports, and suspended several cultural exchange activities.