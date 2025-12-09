Lebanon at a Critical Crossroads: UNIFIL, Foreign Pressure and National Responsibility

By Mohamad Youssef

Lebanon – The presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] is drawing to an end by next year. The mandate of these forces, which have been deployed in South Lebanon for decades, is no longer desirable to the same powers that once granted it.

The United States, in particular, is exercising pressure to conclude this mission and replace it with other forces that are more compliant with American and “Israeli” directives.

Multinational forces from countries that prioritize “Israeli” interests above anything else are a possible alternative being considered by certain world powers, especially the US and its allies.

Instead of equipping the Lebanese army with proper arms that would enable it to assume its basic role of protection and defense, Washington is pushing hard and exerting tremendous pressure to instigate a clash between the Lebanese army and the Resistance. Such a scenario would put the entire country at great risk and open the door wide to intervention by Western world powers.

Washington’s special representative to Lebanon, who assumes responsibility for reflecting Trump’s policy, has repeatedly stated that Lebanon should be part of Syria.

The American president himself has also been assertive on several occasions that the Zionist entity is a tiny place compared to its surroundings, calling for its expansion—which literally means annexing the land of other countries.

All these are menacing statements, and they pose a serious danger to the integrity of Lebanese territory.

There has never been a time in history that is more critical to the country, its existence and its future. The calls from Washington and “Israel” to compromise borders and occupy more land in both Syria and Lebanon must never be overlooked.

The Lebanese—whether state officials, political parties, elites or ordinary citizens—should take these new developments very seriously.

It is time for all Lebanese to join efforts, more than at any point in the past, to preserve the country’s integrity, safety, and unity.

A national reunion to address the prevailing challenges is a must, and the Lebanese must carry it out. Will they?