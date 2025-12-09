Two Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Strikes Persist in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Two additional Palestinian civilians were martyred and several others injured on Monday evening as “Israeli” forces continued attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip, in clear violation of a recently declared ceasefire.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the “Israeli” military carried out separate assaults across the territory, killing two women in different locations.

One woman died after succumbing to injuries from earlier “Israeli” shelling that struck the al-Jarou family home west of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. Another woman was martyred when an “Israeli” drone opened fire on the Halawa camp in Jabalia Al-Balad, in the north of the Strip.

WAFA also reported that several civilians were wounded after “Israeli” drones targeted tents housing displaced families near al-Omala Market in Gaza City.

The latest attacks come despite a US-brokered ceasefire between the “Israeli” entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas that went into effect on October 11.

Since the launch of the “Israeli” war on Gaza in October 2023, the death toll has continued to rise, reaching at least 70,365 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. More than 171,058 others have been injured, while numerous victims remain buried under rubble and inaccessible to rescue teams.

Medical sources told WAFA that hospitals received five bodies over the past 24 hours, including two retrieved from debris, along with 11 wounded individuals.

Since the ceasefire began, “Israeli” forces have martyred at least 376 Palestinians and injured 981 others. Rescue teams have also recovered no fewer than 626 bodies, underscoring the scale of devastation and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe across Gaza.

International bodies, including the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, and multiple human rights organizations, have concluded that the “Israeli” offensive in Gaza constitutes genocide.