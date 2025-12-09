“Israel” Hits South Lebanon with Six Airstrikes

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation launched at least six airstrikes on different areas in South Lebanon in yet another glaring violation of the ceasefire reached last year, which clearly mandates the end of hostilities.

According to reports, a series of violent airstrikes targeted the Iqlim al-Tuffah area and Mount Safi. Wadi Azza, located between the Nabatieh and Saida Governorates, was also reportedly targeted in the "Israeli" aggression.

"Israeli" violations have not stopped since the ceasefire agreement was reached last year, adding to the list of the occupation's crimes in Lebanon, particularly its south.

As of November 27, 2025, “Israeli” violations reached 5,163, including 2,850 aerial attacks, 2,150 ground assaults, and 163 maritime breaches. These aggressions martyred 309 Lebanese citizens and injured 598 others.

Notably, this comes after the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s stability and territorial integrity during an official visit to Beirut on Saturday.

Zbogar, who headed a delegation of representatives from Security Council missions, emphasized the Council’s support for the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and "Israel".

Amid ongoing regional tensions and continued "Israeli" violations in Lebanon, Zbogar underlined the importance of maintaining stability in Lebanon and the broader region.

He praised “the progress Lebanon has made over the past year” and acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

This came after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed on Friday Lebanon's commitment to implementing international resolutions and called on the UN Security Council to press "Israel" to uphold the 2024 ceasefire agreement during a meeting in Baabda with the delegation.

He also emphasized the importance of increased support for the Lebanese Army as it fulfills its national mandate.