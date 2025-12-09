US VP Vance: Mass Migration Threatens Access to the American Dream

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President J.D. Vance has argued that large-scale immigration is eroding the “American Dream,” making life less affordable for many citizens. His comments came in response to a video posted by a construction company owner who noted an unusual drop in the number of immigrant workers showing up for jobs in recent days.

Sharing the video on X, Vance claimed that “mass migration is theft of the American Dream,” asserting that studies portraying immigration as economically beneficial are influenced by groups profiting from the current system.

Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, has repeatedly stated that high immigration levels—especially illegal immigration—drive up living costs, including housing. In a recent Fox News interview, he attributed soaring housing prices to what he described as an influx of “30 million illegal immigrants.”

Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump has intensified enforcement actions, expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] raids and promising what he calls the largest deportation effort in US history, with a focus on removing individuals accused of violent or dangerous crimes.

Democrats and immigrant advocacy groups, however, argue that federal agents frequently deport people with clean records, including the legally married spouses of US citizens. Protests have taken place outside multiple detention centers, and the large “No Kings” marches in June and October accused the administration of overreach and abuse of power.

Trump has dismissed these criticisms, insisting that his opponents are shielding criminals. He has cited several high-profile cases to support his position, including a recently exposed welfare fraud scheme in Minnesota involving members of the state’s Somali community.