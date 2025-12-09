EU Warns Washington Against Meddling in European Democracy

By staff, Agencies

European Council President Antonio Costa has cautioned the United States against interfering in the EU’s internal political processes, arguing that Brussels and Washington no longer share the same global outlook. His remarks were prompted by the recently released US “National” Security Strategy, which sharply criticizes the EU’s political direction and claims Europe faces “civilizational erasure.”

The strategy accuses EU institutions of overregulation, fueling instability through migration policies, and restricting political dissent, while urging “patriotic European parties” to defend national identity and democratic freedoms.

Speaking in Paris on Monday, Costa stressed that although the EU and US remain close partners, allies should not attempt to influence each other’s domestic political choices. He condemned Washington’s explicit support for “patriotic” parties in Europe, saying it is not America’s place to advise voters on which political forces are “right” or “wrong.”

Costa argued that the new US approach signals a shift away from multilateral cooperation and a retreat from the “rules-based international order,” while also deprioritizing climate commitments. “We have differences in our worldviews,” he said.

Tensions between the US and EU have been rising since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, with the two sides routinely clashing over trade, defense contributions, and digital regulation.

Responding to American criticism of the EU’s regulatory stance, Costa defended the bloc’s autonomy, including its recent $140 million fine on Elon Musk’s platform X, stating that EU law reflects Europe’s own democratic and free speech standards.

The divisions extend to the Ukraine conflict as well. EU officials have rejected a US-backed peace initiative, instead favoring continued financial and military support for Kiev. According to reporting by Axios, US officials claim some Western European leaders have quietly hindered Washington’s efforts by encouraging Kiev to pursue overly ambitious negotiating positions.