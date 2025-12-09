Zelensky: No Territorial Compromise Reached with Washington

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that Kiev has not agreed to any territorial compromises with the US as part of ongoing discussions about a potential peace deal with Russia.

Speaking during a visit to London, where he held meetings with the leaders of the UK, France and Germany, Zelensky said Ukraine will soon present new peace proposals to US President Donald Trump.

According to Zelensky, American negotiators appear “ready to find compromises,” but the issue of territory remains a major sticking point. He reiterated that Ukraine rejects Russia’s demand for Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the remaining parts of Donbass under Kiev’s control.

“Russia is, of course, insisting that we give up territories. We, naturally, don’t want to do that and that’s what we’re fighting for,” Zelensky told reporters.

He also claimed that Kiev succeeded in removing what he called “clearly anti-Ukrainian” provisions from an earlier draft of Trump’s peace plan. That version reportedly required Ukraine to withdraw from parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic it currently holds and to acknowledge Donbass and Crimea as “de facto Russian.”

Trump has since said the plan was revised based on further input from both Moscow and Kiev.

On Monday, Trump said he was “disappointed” with Zelensky, alleging that the Ukrainian leader had not yet reviewed the latest US proposal. The president has previously suggested that Ukraine might ultimately need to cede some territory to reach a settlement with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a recent visit to India that Russian forces continue to make gains on the battlefield. He warned that Moscow is prepared to seize all of Donbass militarily if Ukraine refuses to pull its troops from the region.