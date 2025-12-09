Cuba Rejects US Talks On Venezuela’s Leadership

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba has strongly denied claims that it reached out to the United States to discuss a post-Maduro Venezuela, calling the media reports "absurd and false" and reaffirming its close alliance with the Venezuelan government.

The comments, made by Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal, came in response to a Reuters report citing unnamed sources who alleged Havana had initiated discussions with Washington about the future of Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela.

"Cuba rejects as absurd and false the press reports that claim ... alleged contacts between Cuban officials and the United States Government to address internal matters that are solely the responsibility of the Venezuelan Government," Vidal told the Associated Press [AP] on Monday.

The report, which stirred speculation about shifts in Cuba-Venezuela relations, has been met with firm denials from Havana. Vidal emphasized that no such discussions had occurred and accused “warlike sectors” in the US of launching a smear campaign to sow discord between the two allies.

"Cuba rejects attempts to tarnish its clean record of fighting for peace in Latin America and the Caribbean and against drug trafficking," she added.

The denial came amid heightened US-Cuba tensions, particularly over the Trump administration's military posture in Latin America.

In recent months, Washington has carried out missile strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing dozens, while the Trump administration, without evidence, accuses Maduro—a close ally of Havana—of profiting from narcotics, a move critics say is part of a US campaign for regime change in Caracas.

"The Trump administration remains committed to ensuring Americans are safe from the threat of hostile regimes," a State Department spokesperson said, justifying the ongoing military presence in the region.

Cuba condemned the strikes, accusing the US of using counternarcotics as a cover to topple Venezuela, while insisting it combats regional drug trafficking.

Cuban officials affirmed they continue anti-narcotics operations and share intelligence with the US Coast Guard, countering claims of complicity.

Vidal warned the reports aim to harm Cuba-Venezuela ties: "Warlike sectors in the United States are conducting a smear campaign… to provide a pretext for US aggression in the region."

Trump’s claims tying Cuba and Venezuela to instability risk worsening diplomatic tensions amid rising US military and political pressure.